Cochin Minerals Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 37.96 crore, down 39.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.96 crore in June 2021 down 39.96% from Rs. 63.23 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2021 down 136.68% from Rs. 2.50 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2021 down 108.54% from Rs. 5.97 crore in June 2020.

Cochin Minerals shares closed at 154.90 on August 04, 2021 (BSE)