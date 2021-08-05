MARKET NEWS

English
Cochin Minerals Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 37.96 crore, down 39.96% Y-o-Y

August 05, 2021 / 02:24 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cochin Minerals and Rutile are:

Net Sales at Rs 37.96 crore in June 2021 down 39.96% from Rs. 63.23 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2021 down 136.68% from Rs. 2.50 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2021 down 108.54% from Rs. 5.97 crore in June 2020.

Cochin Minerals shares closed at 154.90 on August 04, 2021 (BSE)

Cochin Minerals and Rutile
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations37.9675.2863.23
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations37.9675.2863.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials33.9625.7726.73
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-22.0517.092.39
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost6.125.166.56
Depreciation0.250.330.26
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses20.4622.3721.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.774.565.70
Other Income0.020.010.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.764.575.71
Interest0.040.430.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.804.145.53
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.804.145.53
Tax0.122.883.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.921.262.50
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.921.262.50
Equity Share Capital7.837.837.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.171.613.20
Diluted EPS-1.171.613.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.171.613.20
Diluted EPS-1.171.613.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 5, 2021 02:17 pm

