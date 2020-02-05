Cochin Minerals Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 63.61 crore, down 13.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.61 crore in December 2019 down 13.67% from Rs. 73.68 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.54 crore in December 2019 down 5.66% from Rs. 2.69 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.51 crore in December 2019 down 3.67% from Rs. 5.72 crore in December 2018.

Cochin Minerals EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.24 in December 2019 from Rs. 3.43 in December 2018.

Cochin Minerals shares closed at 147.85 on February 04, 2020 (BSE) and has given -8.42% returns over the last 6 months and -32.55% over the last 12 months.