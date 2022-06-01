English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Coal India: Dividend yield is the only draw

    Investors need to watch out for an increase in wage cost, post revision, increase in e-auction prices

    Nandish Shah
    June 01, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST
    Coal India: Dividend yield is the only draw

    India and other countries with coal-dependent regions have to diversify their economies and retrain workers, he said — both to protect the livelihoods of workers and to help speed the transition away from coal by offering new opportunities. (Image: AP)

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Higher sales off-take, increase in realisation from fuel supply agreement (FSA)-based supply, and e-auctions led to a higher revenue growth for Coal India (CIL; CMP: Rs 193; Market capitalisation: Rs 1,18,972 crore) in the fourth quarter of FY22. (image) The company’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was higher on the back of increased volumes. However, this was partly impacted by higher stripping cost, employee cost and contractual expenditure. (image) PAT (profit after tax) was 47 percent higher on...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Are we headed for an oil slick ahead?

      May 31, 2022 / 04:21 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: GAIL’s strike rate, twists and turns for M&M, GuruSpeak, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | History lessons

      May 28, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

      Why do investors turn to history when the chips are down, but ignore it resolutely during bull markets?

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers