CL Educate Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.29 crore, up 16.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.29 crore in March 2022 up 16.33% from Rs. 45.81 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.67 crore in March 2022 up 139.55% from Rs. 11.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.63 crore in March 2022 up 154.85% from Rs. 13.91 crore in March 2021.

CL Educate EPS has increased to Rs. 1.65 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.33 in March 2021.

CL Educate shares closed at 123.30 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.58% returns over the last 6 months and 186.88% over the last 12 months.