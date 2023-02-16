English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    CIAN Agro Indus Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.30 crore, up 25.06% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure are:Net Sales at Rs 78.30 crore in December 2022 up 25.06% from Rs. 62.61 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 100.38% from Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.28 crore in December 2022 down 0.84% from Rs. 8.35 crore in December 2021.CIAN Agro Indus shares closed at 50.05 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.56% returns over the last 6 months and -37.28% over the last 12 months.
    CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations78.3051.9562.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations78.3051.9562.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials43.1331.0758.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.4129.032.86
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.64-19.83-12.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.321.431.45
    Depreciation2.072.071.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.533.724.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.204.476.63
    Other Income0.010.070.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.214.546.77
    Interest6.154.674.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.06-0.132.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.06-0.132.05
    Tax0.07-0.010.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.01-0.122.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.01-0.122.00
    Equity Share Capital27.9927.9927.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00-0.040.71
    Diluted EPS---0.040.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00-0.040.71
    Diluted EPS---0.040.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #CIAN Agro Indus #CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure #Earnings First-Cut #Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction #Results
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 02:00 pm