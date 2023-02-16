CIAN Agro Indus Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.30 crore, up 25.06% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 78.30 51.95 62.61 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 78.30 51.95 62.61 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 43.13 31.07 58.09 Purchase of Traded Goods 11.41 29.03 2.86 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.64 -19.83 -12.88 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.32 1.43 1.45 Depreciation 2.07 2.07 1.58 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2.53 3.72 4.88 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.20 4.47 6.63 Other Income 0.01 0.07 0.14 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.21 4.54 6.77 Interest 6.15 4.67 4.72 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.06 -0.13 2.05 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.06 -0.13 2.05 Tax 0.07 -0.01 0.05 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.01 -0.12 2.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.01 -0.12 2.00 Equity Share Capital 27.99 27.99 27.99 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.00 -0.04 0.71 Diluted EPS -- -0.04 0.71 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.00 -0.04 0.71 Diluted EPS -- -0.04 0.71 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited