    Cheviot Company Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 134.83 crore, down 17.56% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cheviot Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 134.83 crore in March 2023 down 17.56% from Rs. 163.54 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.71 crore in March 2023 down 9.05% from Rs. 15.08 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.57 crore in March 2023 down 6.72% from Rs. 20.98 crore in March 2022.

    Cheviot Company EPS has decreased to Rs. 22.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 24.21 in March 2022.

    Cheviot Company shares closed at 1,138.10 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.21% returns over the last 6 months

    Cheviot Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations134.83117.67163.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations134.83117.67163.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials73.9666.5293.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.79-0.505.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.8117.8018.64
    Depreciation1.201.131.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.8618.5328.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.2014.1916.34
    Other Income2.172.303.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.3716.5019.97
    Interest0.120.060.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.2416.4419.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.2416.4419.79
    Tax4.533.694.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.7112.7515.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.7112.7515.08
    Equity Share Capital6.026.026.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.7921.1924.21
    Diluted EPS22.7921.1924.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.7921.1924.21
    Diluted EPS22.7921.1924.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 26, 2023 09:37 am