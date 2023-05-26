Cheviot Company Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 134.83 crore, down 17.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 134.83 crore in March 2023 down 17.56% from Rs. 163.54 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.71 crore in March 2023 down 9.05% from Rs. 15.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.57 crore in March 2023 down 6.72% from Rs. 20.98 crore in March 2022.

Cheviot Company EPS has decreased to Rs. 22.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 24.21 in March 2022.

Cheviot Company shares closed at 1,138.10 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.21% returns over the last 6 months