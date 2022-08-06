English
    Chemplast Sanmar reports Q1 PAT at Rs 41 crore

    The city-based company engaged in producing speciality paste PVC (polyvinyl-chloride) had reported Rs 29 crore PAT during the corresponding quarter previous year.

    PTI
    August 06, 2022 / 04:15 PM IST

    Chemplast Sanmar Ltd, the flagship company of Sanmar Group, has reported Rs 41 crore profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ending June 30, 2022, the company said on Saturday.

    Total revenues during the quarter under review grew to Rs 1,411 crore from Rs 960 crore registered in the same period last year, a company statement said.

    The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) during the April-June quarter stood at Rs 194 crore as against Rs 151 crore registered in the corresponding period last year.

    "Despite a challenging environment, we delivered another quarter with a strong 47 per cent growth in revenues on a year-on-year basis and 28 per cent growth in EBITDA,” company Managing Director Ramkumar Shankar said.

    "Our profits are lower than Q4 of FY22 due to the flood of PVC exports from China into India due to the COVID-related lockdowns in that country,” he said.

    "I would like to highlight that currently, commodity business dominates our sales pie with close to 65 per cent of our sales. In terms of profitability, our speciality vehicle accounts for more than 50 per cent of our EBITDA,” he said.

    "The demand environment across our product portfolio continues to remain strong,” Shankar added.

    The medium to long term prospects for our products are positive, with demand growth estimated to outpace growth in supply, the MD said.
    first published: Aug 6, 2022 04:15 pm
