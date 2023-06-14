Castrol Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,293.89 crore, up 4.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,293.89 crore in March 2023 up 4.71% from Rs. 1,235.70 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 202.50 crore in March 2023 down 11.34% from Rs. 228.40 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 312.64 crore in March 2023 down 5.89% from Rs. 332.20 crore in March 2022.

Castrol EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.31 in March 2022.

Castrol shares closed at 118.45 on June 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.67% returns over the last 6 months and 15.00% over the last 12 months.