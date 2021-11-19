Capital Trust Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 25.55 crore, up 3.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.55 crore in September 2021 up 3.62% from Rs. 24.66 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2021 up 138.6% from Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.36 crore in September 2021 up 10.25% from Rs. 8.49 crore in September 2020.

Capital Trust EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.55 in September 2020.

Capital Trust shares closed at 101.85 on November 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.18% returns over the last 6 months and 38.38% over the last 12 months.