Capital Trust Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 27.84 crore, down 34.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Capital Trust are:
Net Sales at Rs 27.84 crore in March 2020 down 34.31% from Rs. 42.39 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.30 crore in March 2020 down 150.18% from Rs. 12.55 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.36 crore in March 2020 down 79.3% from Rs. 35.55 crore in March 2019.
Capital Trust shares closed at 96.95 on June 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -10.69% returns over the last 6 months and -30.65% over the last 12 months.
|Capital Trust
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|27.84
|37.87
|42.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|27.84
|37.87
|42.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.30
|9.18
|5.60
|Depreciation
|0.17
|0.22
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|3.57
|--
|-3.45
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.41
|6.66
|6.29
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.39
|21.81
|33.86
|Other Income
|1.80
|0.86
|1.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.19
|22.67
|35.45
|Interest
|13.01
|14.30
|18.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.82
|8.37
|17.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.82
|8.37
|17.15
|Tax
|0.47
|2.43
|4.61
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.30
|5.93
|12.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.30
|5.93
|12.55
|Equity Share Capital
|16.22
|16.22
|16.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.88
|3.66
|7.67
|Diluted EPS
|-3.88
|3.66
|7.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.88
|3.66
|7.67
|Diluted EPS
|-3.88
|3.66
|7.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
