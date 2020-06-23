Capital Trust Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 27.84 crore, down 34.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.84 crore in March 2020 down 34.31% from Rs. 42.39 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.30 crore in March 2020 down 150.18% from Rs. 12.55 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.36 crore in March 2020 down 79.3% from Rs. 35.55 crore in March 2019.

Capital Trust shares closed at 96.95 on June 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -10.69% returns over the last 6 months and -30.65% over the last 12 months.