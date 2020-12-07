PlusFinancial Times
Capital Trust Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales At Rs 26.10 Crore, Down 49.56% Y-O-Y

Dec 7, 2020 / 12:00 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Capital Trust are:

Net Sales at Rs 26.10 crore in September 2020 down 49.56% from Rs. 51.74 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.87 crore in September 2020 down 93.68% from Rs. 13.84 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.72 crore in September 2020 down 73.1% from Rs. 36.13 crore in September 2019.

Capital Trust EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.54 in September 2020 from Rs. 8.54 in September 2019.

Capital Trust shares closed at 85.20 on December 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 30.78% returns over the last 6 months and 10.65% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations26.1027.1751.74
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations26.1027.1751.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost9.968.119.79
Depreciation0.120.190.38
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies1.715.88--
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses5.642.526.19
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.6810.4735.38
Other Income0.921.070.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.6011.5435.75
Interest8.518.7015.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.092.8420.18
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.092.8420.18
Tax0.210.726.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.872.1313.84
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.872.1313.84
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.872.1313.84
Equity Share Capital16.2216.2216.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.541.318.54
Diluted EPS0.541.318.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.541.318.54
Diluted EPS0.541.318.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Capital Trust #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results
first published: Dec 7, 2020 12:00 pm

