Capital Trust Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales At Rs 26.10 Crore, Down 49.56% Y-O-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.10 crore in September 2020 down 49.56% from Rs. 51.74 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.87 crore in September 2020 down 93.68% from Rs. 13.84 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.72 crore in September 2020 down 73.1% from Rs. 36.13 crore in September 2019.

Capital Trust EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.54 in September 2020 from Rs. 8.54 in September 2019.

Capital Trust shares closed at 85.20 on December 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 30.78% returns over the last 6 months and 10.65% over the last 12 months.