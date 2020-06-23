Capital Trust Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 29.26 crore, down 35.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.26 crore in March 2020 down 35.11% from Rs. 45.09 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.31 crore in March 2020 down 152.85% from Rs. 11.93 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.48 crore in March 2020 down 77.8% from Rs. 33.70 crore in March 2019.

Capital Trust shares closed at 96.95 on June 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -10.69% returns over the last 6 months and -30.65% over the last 12 months.