Capital Trust Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 29.26 crore, down 35.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Capital Trust are:
Net Sales at Rs 29.26 crore in March 2020 down 35.11% from Rs. 45.09 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.31 crore in March 2020 down 152.85% from Rs. 11.93 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.48 crore in March 2020 down 77.8% from Rs. 33.70 crore in March 2019.
Capital Trust shares closed at 96.95 on June 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -10.69% returns over the last 6 months and -30.65% over the last 12 months.
|Capital Trust
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|29.26
|40.84
|45.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|29.26
|40.84
|45.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.88
|9.88
|7.67
|Depreciation
|0.17
|0.18
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|4.66
|--
|-3.56
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.47
|6.79
|6.99
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.07
|23.99
|33.89
|Other Income
|2.24
|0.69
|-0.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.31
|24.68
|33.60
|Interest
|12.47
|13.56
|18.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.16
|11.12
|15.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.16
|11.12
|15.57
|Tax
|1.14
|2.90
|3.64
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.31
|8.22
|11.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.31
|8.22
|11.93
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.31
|8.22
|11.93
|Equity Share Capital
|16.22
|16.22
|16.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.18
|5.07
|7.29
|Diluted EPS
|-1.18
|5.07
|7.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.18
|5.07
|7.29
|Diluted EPS
|-1.18
|5.07
|7.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 09:18 am