Capital Trust Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.72 crore, down 16.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.72 crore in June 2021 down 16.38% from Rs. 27.17 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.80 crore in June 2021 down 749.41% from Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.77 crore in June 2021 down 191.82% from Rs. 11.73 crore in June 2020.

Capital Trust shares closed at 84.80 on August 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.29% returns over the last 6 months and 23.62% over the last 12 months.