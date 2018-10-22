App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 04:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Trident; target of Rs 81: Cholamandalam securities

Cholamandalam securities is bullish on Trident has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 81 in its research report dated October 19, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cholamandalam securities' research report on Trident


Trident’s revenue grew by 24.2%YoY to INR 13.9bn; Textile revenue grew by 24.6% YoY to INR 11.4bn, aided by strong growth in the home textile segment and Paper revenue grew 22% YoY to INR 2.48bn. Bed linen revenue grew 44% YoY, aided by 32.5% YoY increase in volume and 11.5% YoY increase in realization. Bath linen grew 30% YoY, while realization was stable. Captive consumption of yarn stood at 42% in 2QFY19.


Outlook


At CMP, Trident is trading at 9.3X & 7.8X FY19E & FY20E earnings and we maintain a BUY rating, with a target price of INR 81 valuing the company at 10X FY20E EPS, representing an upside potential of 27.6%.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 04:22 pm

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Securities #Recommendations #Trident

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.