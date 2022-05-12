English
    Butterfly Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 199.31 crore, down 3.35% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2022 / 02:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances are:

    Net Sales at Rs 199.31 crore in March 2022 down 3.35% from Rs. 206.23 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.38 crore in March 2022 down 318.95% from Rs. 8.85 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.72 crore in March 2022 down 217.58% from Rs. 14.22 crore in March 2021.

    Butterfly shares closed at 1,404.30 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 51.83% returns over the last 6 months and 122.98% over the last 12 months.

    Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations199.31258.49206.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations199.31258.49206.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials78.79151.30121.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods35.0739.6140.86
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks25.75-35.38-40.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.0926.0222.03
    Depreciation3.273.984.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses49.9655.7348.83
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-20.6317.239.27
    Other Income0.650.420.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-19.9917.659.90
    Interest3.273.643.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-23.2514.026.65
    Exceptional Items-6.60----
    P/L Before Tax-29.8614.026.65
    Tax-10.484.93-2.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-19.389.098.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-19.389.098.85
    Equity Share Capital17.8817.8817.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-10.845.084.95
    Diluted EPS-10.845.084.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-10.845.084.95
    Diluted EPS-10.845.084.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 12, 2022 02:11 pm
