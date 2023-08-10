English
    Burnpur Cement Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49.72 crore, up 58.87% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 01:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Burnpur Cement are:

    Net Sales at Rs 49.72 crore in June 2023 up 58.87% from Rs. 31.29 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.35 crore in June 2023 down 2.38% from Rs. 17.92 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.17 crore in June 2023 up 29.92% from Rs. 2.44 crore in June 2022.

    Burnpur Cement shares closed at 4.65 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.92% returns over the last 6 months and -22.50% over the last 12 months.

    Burnpur Cement
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations49.7246.9731.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations49.7246.9731.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials39.7036.2623.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.440.640.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.651.831.54
    Depreciation2.712.762.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.775.883.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.32-0.41-0.42
    Other Income0.145.320.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.464.91-0.33
    Interest18.7817.0817.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-18.32-12.17-17.77
    Exceptional Items--0.39--
    P/L Before Tax-18.32-11.78-17.77
    Tax0.030.110.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-18.35-11.89-17.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-18.35-11.89-17.92
    Equity Share Capital86.1286.1286.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.13-1.38-2.08
    Diluted EPS-2.13-1.38--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.13-1.38-2.08
    Diluted EPS-2.13-1.38--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

