Burnpur Cement Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49.72 crore, up 58.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.72 crore in June 2023 up 58.87% from Rs. 31.29 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.35 crore in June 2023 down 2.38% from Rs. 17.92 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.17 crore in June 2023 up 29.92% from Rs. 2.44 crore in June 2022.

Burnpur Cement shares closed at 4.65 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.92% returns over the last 6 months and -22.50% over the last 12 months.