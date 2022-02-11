Bombay Dyeing Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 526.50 crore, up 36.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 526.50 crore in December 2021 up 36.32% from Rs. 386.22 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 217.35 crore in December 2021 down 163.77% from Rs. 82.40 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.95 crore in December 2021 up 204.64% from Rs. 38.39 crore in December 2020.

Bombay Dyeing shares closed at 124.00 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.19% returns over the last 6 months and 69.28% over the last 12 months.