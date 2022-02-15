Bombay Dyeing Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 526.50 crore, up 36.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 526.50 crore in December 2021 up 36.32% from Rs. 386.22 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 217.32 crore in December 2021 down 163.55% from Rs. 82.46 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.95 crore in December 2021 up 204.64% from Rs. 38.39 crore in December 2020.

Bombay Dyeing shares closed at 106.45 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.71% returns over the last 6 months and 48.36% over the last 12 months.