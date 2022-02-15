English
    Bombay Dyeing Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 526.50 crore, up 36.32% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2022 / 01:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 526.50 crore in December 2021 up 36.32% from Rs. 386.22 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 217.32 crore in December 2021 down 163.55% from Rs. 82.46 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.95 crore in December 2021 up 204.64% from Rs. 38.39 crore in December 2020.

    Bombay Dyeing shares closed at 106.45 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.71% returns over the last 6 months and 48.36% over the last 12 months.

    Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations526.50495.56386.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations526.50495.56386.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials303.14291.59141.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.770.050.51
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks42.9258.12141.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.5215.2817.22
    Depreciation8.328.268.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses108.50103.8156.93
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.3318.4520.19
    Other Income66.3014.319.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax108.6332.7630.10
    Interest140.16140.24145.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-31.53-107.48-115.24
    Exceptional Items-232.58----
    P/L Before Tax-264.11-107.48-115.24
    Tax-46.76-14.08-32.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-217.35-93.40-82.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items--0.01-0.10
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-217.35-93.39-82.50
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.030.040.04
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-217.32-93.35-82.46
    Equity Share Capital41.3141.3141.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-10.52-4.52-3.99
    Diluted EPS-10.52-4.52-3.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-10.52-4.52-3.99
    Diluted EPS-10.52-4.52-3.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 15, 2022 01:25 pm

