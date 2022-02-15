Bombay Dyeing Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 526.50 crore, up 36.32% Y-o-Y
February 15, 2022 / 01:44 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 526.50 crore in December 2021 up 36.32% from Rs. 386.22 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 217.32 crore in December 2021 down 163.55% from Rs. 82.46 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.95 crore in December 2021 up 204.64% from Rs. 38.39 crore in December 2020.
Bombay Dyeing shares closed at 106.45 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.71% returns over the last 6 months and 48.36% over the last 12 months.
|Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|526.50
|495.56
|386.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|526.50
|495.56
|386.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|303.14
|291.59
|141.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.77
|0.05
|0.51
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|42.92
|58.12
|141.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.52
|15.28
|17.22
|Depreciation
|8.32
|8.26
|8.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|108.50
|103.81
|56.93
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|42.33
|18.45
|20.19
|Other Income
|66.30
|14.31
|9.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|108.63
|32.76
|30.10
|Interest
|140.16
|140.24
|145.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-31.53
|-107.48
|-115.24
|Exceptional Items
|-232.58
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-264.11
|-107.48
|-115.24
|Tax
|-46.76
|-14.08
|-32.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-217.35
|-93.40
|-82.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|0.01
|-0.10
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-217.35
|-93.39
|-82.50
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.03
|0.04
|0.04
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-217.32
|-93.35
|-82.46
|Equity Share Capital
|41.31
|41.31
|41.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.52
|-4.52
|-3.99
|Diluted EPS
|-10.52
|-4.52
|-3.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.52
|-4.52
|-3.99
|Diluted EPS
|-10.52
|-4.52
|-3.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited