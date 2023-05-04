English
    Birla Cable Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 245.30 crore, up 51.25% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Birla Cable are:Net Sales at Rs 245.30 crore in March 2023 up 51.25% from Rs. 162.19 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.96 crore in March 2023 up 22.42% from Rs. 10.58 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.64 crore in March 2023 up 28.55% from Rs. 18.39 crore in March 2022.
    Birla Cable EPS has increased to Rs. 4.32 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.53 in March 2022.Birla Cable shares closed at 148.90 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.30% returns over the last 6 months and 8.37% over the last 12 months.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations245.30199.70162.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations245.30199.70162.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials187.80157.34114.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.01----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.350.0010.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.907.996.00
    Depreciation2.702.592.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.7218.4513.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.8313.3414.83
    Other Income1.101.860.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.9415.2115.76
    Interest3.594.031.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.3511.1714.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.3511.1714.22
    Tax4.392.873.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.968.3010.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.968.3010.58
    Equity Share Capital30.0030.0030.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.322.773.53
    Diluted EPS4.322.773.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.322.773.53
    Diluted EPS4.322.773.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 4, 2023 10:00 am