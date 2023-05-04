Birla Cable Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 245.30 crore, up 51.25% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 245.30 199.70 162.19 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 245.30 199.70 162.19 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 187.80 157.34 114.84 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.01 -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 9.35 0.00 10.33 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 7.90 7.99 6.00 Depreciation 2.70 2.59 2.63 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 17.72 18.45 13.55 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.83 13.34 14.83 Other Income 1.10 1.86 0.93 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.94 15.21 15.76 Interest 3.59 4.03 1.54 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.35 11.17 14.22 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 17.35 11.17 14.22 Tax 4.39 2.87 3.64 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.96 8.30 10.58 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.96 8.30 10.58 Equity Share Capital 30.00 30.00 30.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.32 2.77 3.53 Diluted EPS 4.32 2.77 3.53 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.32 2.77 3.53 Diluted EPS 4.32 2.77 3.53 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited