Birla Cable Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 245.30 crore, up 51.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Birla Cable are:Net Sales at Rs 245.30 crore in March 2023 up 51.25% from Rs. 162.19 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.96 crore in March 2023 up 22.42% from Rs. 10.58 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.64 crore in March 2023 up 28.55% from Rs. 18.39 crore in March 2022.
Birla Cable EPS has increased to Rs. 4.32 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.53 in March 2022.
|Birla Cable shares closed at 148.90 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.30% returns over the last 6 months and 8.37% over the last 12 months.
|Birla Cable
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|245.30
|199.70
|162.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|245.30
|199.70
|162.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|187.80
|157.34
|114.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.01
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.35
|0.00
|10.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.90
|7.99
|6.00
|Depreciation
|2.70
|2.59
|2.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.72
|18.45
|13.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|19.83
|13.34
|14.83
|Other Income
|1.10
|1.86
|0.93
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|20.94
|15.21
|15.76
|Interest
|3.59
|4.03
|1.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|17.35
|11.17
|14.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|17.35
|11.17
|14.22
|Tax
|4.39
|2.87
|3.64
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|12.96
|8.30
|10.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|12.96
|8.30
|10.58
|Equity Share Capital
|30.00
|30.00
|30.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.32
|2.77
|3.53
|Diluted EPS
|4.32
|2.77
|3.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.32
|2.77
|3.53
|Diluted EPS
|4.32
|2.77
|3.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited