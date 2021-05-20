Biogen Pharmach Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2021 up 811.84% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2021 up 788.89% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2020.

Biogen Pharmach EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2020.

Biogen Pharmach shares closed at 0.23 on May 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 15.00% returns over the last 6 months and 21.05% over the last 12 months.