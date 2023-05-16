BIL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 121.94 crore, up 9.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 121.94 crore in March 2023 up 9.95% from Rs. 110.91 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.27 crore in March 2023 up 8.83% from Rs. 12.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.13 crore in March 2023 down 28.27% from Rs. 33.64 crore in March 2022.

BIL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.59 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.54 in March 2022.

BIL shares closed at 29.93 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.47% returns over the last 6 months and 9.43% over the last 12 months.