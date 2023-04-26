Bharat Wire Rop Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 162.33 crore, up 20.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 162.33 crore in March 2023 up 20.73% from Rs. 134.45 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.96 crore in March 2023 up 106.19% from Rs. 7.74 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.84 crore in March 2023 up 113.71% from Rs. 21.45 crore in March 2022.

Bharat Wire Rop EPS has increased to Rs. 2.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.23 in March 2022.

Bharat Wire Rop shares closed at 163.20 on April 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.61% returns over the last 6 months and 100.25% over the last 12 months.