    Bharat Wire Rop Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 162.33 crore, up 20.73% Y-o-Y

    April 26, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Wire Ropes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 162.33 crore in March 2023 up 20.73% from Rs. 134.45 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.96 crore in March 2023 up 106.19% from Rs. 7.74 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.84 crore in March 2023 up 113.71% from Rs. 21.45 crore in March 2022.

    Bharat Wire Rop EPS has increased to Rs. 2.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.23 in March 2022.

    Bharat Wire Rop shares closed at 163.20 on April 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.61% returns over the last 6 months and 100.25% over the last 12 months.

    Bharat Wire Ropes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations162.33144.29134.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations162.33144.29134.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials91.4880.1480.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.79-2.944.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.3611.219.81
    Depreciation5.215.125.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.5919.1217.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.4831.6415.87
    Other Income0.160.270.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.6331.9116.18
    Interest6.156.626.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.4825.309.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax34.4825.309.97
    Tax18.526.402.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.9618.897.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.9618.897.74
    Equity Share Capital67.9064.4363.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.482.951.23
    Diluted EPS2.482.951.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.482.951.23
    Diluted EPS2.482.951.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bharat Wire Rop #Bharat Wire Ropes #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
    first published: Apr 26, 2023 09:00 am