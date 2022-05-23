Bharat Wire Rop Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 134.45 crore, up 94.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 134.45 crore in March 2022 up 94.91% from Rs. 68.98 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.74 crore in March 2022 down 72.74% from Rs. 28.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.45 crore in March 2022 up 188.69% from Rs. 7.43 crore in March 2021.

Bharat Wire Rop EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.23 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.30 in March 2021.

Bharat Wire Rop shares closed at 67.35 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.20% returns over the last 6 months and 14.44% over the last 12 months.