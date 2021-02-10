Bharat Bijlee Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 222.30 crore, down 9.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 222.30 crore in December 2020 down 9.98% from Rs. 246.94 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.69 crore in December 2020 up 12.23% from Rs. 13.98 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.66 crore in December 2020 up 2.81% from Rs. 28.85 crore in December 2019.

Bharat Bijlee EPS has increased to Rs. 27.76 in December 2020 from Rs. 24.74 in December 2019.

Bharat Bijlee shares closed at 1,031.35 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 28.25% returns over the last 6 months and 22.73% over the last 12 months.