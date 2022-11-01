Bhagyanagar Pro Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.12 crore, up 3.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.12 crore in September 2022 up 3.63% from Rs. 2.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.22 crore in September 2022 up 56.49% from Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.43 crore in September 2022 down 17.82% from Rs. 1.74 crore in September 2021.

Bhagyanagar Pro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.31 in September 2021.

Bhagyanagar Pro shares closed at 40.45 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.62% returns over the last 6 months and 30.06% over the last 12 months.