BGR Energy Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 180.83 crore, down 64.47% Y-o-Y
November 15, 2022 / 12:08 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BGR Energy Systems are:
Net Sales at Rs 180.83 crore in September 2022 down 64.47% from Rs. 508.88 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 122.01 crore in September 2022 down 4023.15% from Rs. 3.11 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 62.37 crore in September 2022 down 176.37% from Rs. 81.67 crore in September 2021.
BGR Energy shares closed at 70.40 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.23% returns over the last 6 months and 10.52% over the last 12 months.
|BGR Energy Systems
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|180.83
|272.60
|508.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|180.83
|272.60
|508.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|112.60
|131.87
|315.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.07
|--
|0.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|33.52
|32.62
|35.10
|Depreciation
|4.06
|4.21
|6.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|104.56
|117.82
|81.27
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-69.84
|-13.92
|70.82
|Other Income
|3.41
|0.18
|4.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-66.43
|-13.74
|75.40
|Interest
|97.00
|102.09
|71.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-163.43
|-115.83
|3.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-163.43
|-115.83
|3.91
|Tax
|-41.18
|-27.05
|1.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-122.25
|-88.78
|2.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-122.25
|-88.78
|2.65
|Minority Interest
|0.24
|0.25
|0.46
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-122.01
|-88.53
|3.11
|Equity Share Capital
|72.16
|72.16
|72.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.91
|-12.27
|0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-16.91
|-12.27
|0.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.91
|-12.27
|0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-16.91
|-12.27
|0.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited