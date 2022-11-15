BGR Energy Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 180.83 crore, down 64.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 180.83 crore in September 2022 down 64.47% from Rs. 508.88 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 122.01 crore in September 2022 down 4023.15% from Rs. 3.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 62.37 crore in September 2022 down 176.37% from Rs. 81.67 crore in September 2021.

BGR Energy shares closed at 70.40 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.23% returns over the last 6 months and 10.52% over the last 12 months.