English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    BGR Energy Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 180.83 crore, down 64.47% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:08 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BGR Energy Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 180.83 crore in September 2022 down 64.47% from Rs. 508.88 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 122.01 crore in September 2022 down 4023.15% from Rs. 3.11 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 62.37 crore in September 2022 down 176.37% from Rs. 81.67 crore in September 2021.

    BGR Energy shares closed at 70.40 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.23% returns over the last 6 months and 10.52% over the last 12 months.

    BGR Energy Systems
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations180.83272.60508.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations180.83272.60508.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials112.60131.87315.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.07--0.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost33.5232.6235.10
    Depreciation4.064.216.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses104.56117.8281.27
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-69.84-13.9270.82
    Other Income3.410.184.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-66.43-13.7475.40
    Interest97.00102.0971.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-163.43-115.833.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-163.43-115.833.91
    Tax-41.18-27.051.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-122.25-88.782.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-122.25-88.782.65
    Minority Interest0.240.250.46
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-122.01-88.533.11
    Equity Share Capital72.1672.1672.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-16.91-12.270.44
    Diluted EPS-16.91-12.270.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-16.91-12.270.44
    Diluted EPS-16.91-12.270.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #BGR Energy #BGR Energy Systems #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:00 am