BGR Energy Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 206.98 crore, down 45.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 206.98 crore in March 2022 down 45.65% from Rs. 380.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 71.14 crore in March 2022 up 30.43% from Rs. 102.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.54 crore in March 2022 up 87.92% from Rs. 62.40 crore in March 2021.

BGR Energy shares closed at 68.95 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.50% returns over the last 6 months and 10.59% over the last 12 months.