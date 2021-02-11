BF Utilities Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.88 crore, down 33.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.88 crore in December 2020 down 33.19% from Rs. 2.81 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.78 crore in December 2020 down 199.81% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2020 down 262.9% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2019.

BF Utilities shares closed at 286.40 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 16.90% returns over the last 6 months and -12.24% over the last 12 months.