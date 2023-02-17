BF Investment Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.86 crore, up 17.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.86 crore in December 2022 up 17.68% from Rs. 6.68 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.07 crore in December 2022 up 54.98% from Rs. 38.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.03 crore in December 2022 up 16.39% from Rs. 6.04 crore in December 2021.

BF Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 15.68 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.12 in December 2021.

BF Investment shares closed at 417.00 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.99% returns over the last 6 months and 32.09% over the last 12 months.