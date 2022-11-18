Bartronics Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.73 crore, down 15.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.73 crore in September 2022 down 15.35% from Rs. 16.22 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.90 crore in September 2022 down 3.03% from Rs. 12.52 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.08 crore in September 2022 down 28.48% from Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2021.

Bartronics shares closed at 4.25 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.84% returns over the last 6 months and -12.37% over the last 12 months.