    Bartronics Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.73 crore, down 15.35% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bartronics India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.73 crore in September 2022 down 15.35% from Rs. 16.22 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.90 crore in September 2022 down 3.03% from Rs. 12.52 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.08 crore in September 2022 down 28.48% from Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2021.

    Bartronics shares closed at 4.25 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.84% returns over the last 6 months and -12.37% over the last 12 months.

    Bartronics India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.7315.3716.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.7315.3716.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.331.531.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.04-0.03-0.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.471.491.55
    Depreciation1.051.071.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.9411.0512.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.100.260.43
    Other Income0.130.000.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.030.260.44
    Interest13.1013.1013.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-13.07-12.83-12.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-13.07-12.83-12.66
    Tax-0.170.74-0.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-12.90-13.58-12.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-12.90-13.58-12.52
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-12.90-13.58-12.52
    Equity Share Capital34.0534.0534.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.79-0.92-3.80
    Diluted EPS-3.79-0.92-3.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.79-0.92-3.80
    Diluted EPS-3.79-0.92-3.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:33 pm