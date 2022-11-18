Bartronics Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.73 crore, down 15.35% Y-o-Y
November 18, 2022 / 09:47 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bartronics India are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.73 crore in September 2022 down 15.35% from Rs. 16.22 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.90 crore in September 2022 down 3.03% from Rs. 12.52 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.08 crore in September 2022 down 28.48% from Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2021.
Bartronics shares closed at 4.25 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.84% returns over the last 6 months and -12.37% over the last 12 months.
|Bartronics India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.73
|15.37
|16.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.73
|15.37
|16.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.33
|1.53
|1.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.04
|-0.03
|-0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.47
|1.49
|1.55
|Depreciation
|1.05
|1.07
|1.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.94
|11.05
|12.22
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.10
|0.26
|0.43
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.26
|0.44
|Interest
|13.10
|13.10
|13.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.07
|-12.83
|-12.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.07
|-12.83
|-12.66
|Tax
|-0.17
|0.74
|-0.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.90
|-13.58
|-12.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.90
|-13.58
|-12.52
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-12.90
|-13.58
|-12.52
|Equity Share Capital
|34.05
|34.05
|34.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.79
|-0.92
|-3.80
|Diluted EPS
|-3.79
|-0.92
|-3.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.79
|-0.92
|-3.80
|Diluted EPS
|-3.79
|-0.92
|-3.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited