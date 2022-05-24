English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bank of India net profit jumps over two-fold to Rs 606 crore in March quarter

    The lender had posted a net profit of Rs 250 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

    PTI
    May 24, 2022 / 02:06 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    State-owned Bank of India on Tuesday reported over two-fold jump in its standalone net profit to Rs 606 crore for the March 2022 quarter.

    The lender had posted a net profit of Rs 250 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

    The total standalone income during the January-March quarter of 2021-22 rose to Rs 11,443.46 crore against Rs 11,155. 53 crore a year ago, Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.

    On the asset front, the bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 9.98 per cent of the gross advances as of March 2022 compared to 13.77 per cent in the year-ago period.

    The net NPAs or bad loans too came down to 2.34 per cent from 3.35 per cent a year ago.

    Close

    For the full 2021-22, the bank’s standalone net profit increased to Rs 3,404.70 crore from Rs 2,160.30 crore in 2020-21.

    Shares of Bank of India were trading at Rs 47.50 apiece on BSE, up 2.26 per cent from the previous close.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Bank Of India #Business #Results
    first published: May 24, 2022 02:06 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.