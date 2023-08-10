English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Balaji Telefilm Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 136.34 crore, up 75.62% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:03 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balaji Telefilms are:

    Net Sales at Rs 136.34 crore in June 2023 up 75.62% from Rs. 77.63 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.48 crore in June 2023 up 479.12% from Rs. 3.02 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.58 crore in June 2023 up 248.54% from Rs. 8.20 crore in June 2022.

    Balaji Telefilm EPS has increased to Rs. 1.73 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.30 in June 2022.

    Balaji Telefilm shares closed at 51.85 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.36% returns over the last 6 months and 9.50% over the last 12 months.

    Balaji Telefilms
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations136.34136.9277.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations136.34136.9277.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials104.44113.7876.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.26-8.52-14.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.874.312.07
    Depreciation1.721.652.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.357.867.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.2217.843.33
    Other Income0.6414.601.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.8632.435.31
    Interest3.062.981.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.8029.454.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax23.8029.454.25
    Tax6.327.621.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.4821.833.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.4821.833.02
    Equity Share Capital20.2320.2320.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.732.160.30
    Diluted EPS1.732.150.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.732.160.30
    Diluted EPS1.732.150.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Balaji Telefilm #Balaji Telefilms #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 08:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!