Balaji Telefilm Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 136.34 crore, up 75.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 136.34 crore in June 2023 up 75.62% from Rs. 77.63 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.48 crore in June 2023 up 479.12% from Rs. 3.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.58 crore in June 2023 up 248.54% from Rs. 8.20 crore in June 2022.

Balaji Telefilm EPS has increased to Rs. 1.73 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.30 in June 2022.

Balaji Telefilm shares closed at 51.85 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.36% returns over the last 6 months and 9.50% over the last 12 months.