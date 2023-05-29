Bajaj Hindustha Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,035.59 crore, up 25.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar are:Net Sales at Rs 2,035.59 crore in March 2023 up 25.97% from Rs. 1,615.92 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 120.01 crore in March 2023 up 20.9% from Rs. 99.26 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 219.28 crore in March 2023 up 5.95% from Rs. 206.97 crore in March 2022.
Bajaj Hindustha EPS has increased to Rs. 0.96 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.80 in March 2022.
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,035.59
|1,422.78
|1,615.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,035.59
|1,422.78
|1,615.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,678.62
|1,940.60
|2,676.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1,133.00
|-832.64
|-1,548.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|120.18
|94.77
|109.34
|Depreciation
|52.53
|53.74
|52.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|155.19
|132.87
|181.76
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|162.07
|33.44
|144.33
|Other Income
|4.68
|2.97
|9.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|166.75
|36.41
|154.09
|Interest
|50.34
|94.97
|58.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|116.41
|-58.56
|95.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|116.41
|-58.56
|95.15
|Tax
|-3.60
|--
|-4.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|120.01
|-58.56
|99.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|120.01
|-58.56
|99.26
|Equity Share Capital
|127.74
|127.74
|127.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.96
|-0.47
|0.80
|Diluted EPS
|0.96
|-0.47
|0.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.96
|-0.47
|0.80
|Diluted EPS
|0.96
|-0.47
|0.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
