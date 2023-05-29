English
    Bajaj Hindustha Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,035.59 crore, up 25.97% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 02:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar are:Net Sales at Rs 2,035.59 crore in March 2023 up 25.97% from Rs. 1,615.92 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 120.01 crore in March 2023 up 20.9% from Rs. 99.26 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 219.28 crore in March 2023 up 5.95% from Rs. 206.97 crore in March 2022.
    Bajaj Hindustha EPS has increased to Rs. 0.96 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.80 in March 2022.Bajaj Hindustha shares closed at 13.80 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.12% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.
    Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,035.591,422.781,615.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,035.591,422.781,615.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,678.621,940.602,676.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1,133.00-832.64-1,548.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost120.1894.77109.34
    Depreciation52.5353.7452.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses155.19132.87181.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax162.0733.44144.33
    Other Income4.682.979.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax166.7536.41154.09
    Interest50.3494.9758.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax116.41-58.5695.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax116.41-58.5695.15
    Tax-3.60---4.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities120.01-58.5699.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period120.01-58.5699.26
    Equity Share Capital127.74127.74127.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.96-0.470.80
    Diluted EPS0.96-0.470.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.96-0.470.80
    Diluted EPS0.96-0.470.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

