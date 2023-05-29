Bajaj Hindustha Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,035.59 crore, up 25.97% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,035.59 1,422.78 1,615.92 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,035.59 1,422.78 1,615.92 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2,678.62 1,940.60 2,676.29 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1,133.00 -832.64 -1,548.68 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 120.18 94.77 109.34 Depreciation 52.53 53.74 52.88 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 155.19 132.87 181.76 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 162.07 33.44 144.33 Other Income 4.68 2.97 9.76 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 166.75 36.41 154.09 Interest 50.34 94.97 58.94 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 116.41 -58.56 95.15 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 116.41 -58.56 95.15 Tax -3.60 -- -4.11 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 120.01 -58.56 99.26 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 120.01 -58.56 99.26 Equity Share Capital 127.74 127.74 127.74 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.96 -0.47 0.80 Diluted EPS 0.96 -0.47 0.80 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.96 -0.47 0.80 Diluted EPS 0.96 -0.47 0.80 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited