Axel Polymers Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.18 crore, up 12.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.18 crore in March 2023 up 12.39% from Rs. 24.18 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2023 up 62.63% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2023 up 36.73% from Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2022.

Axel Polymers EPS has increased to Rs. 1.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.29 in March 2022.

Axel Polymers shares closed at 45.00 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.44% returns over the last 6 months and 3.45% over the last 12 months.