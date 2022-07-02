English
    Avenue Supermarts' Q1FY23 revenue nearly doubles to Rs 9,806 crore

    Avenue Supermarts informed the stock exchanges that the total number of D-Mart stores stood at 294 at the end of first quarter of the current fiscal.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 02, 2022 / 09:09 PM IST
    The company, led by industrialist Radhakishan Damani and family, was founded back in 2002.

    The company, led by industrialist Radhakishan Damani and family, was founded back in 2002.

     
     
    D-Mart-owner and operator Avenue Supermarts on July 2 reported a standalone revenue of Rs 9,806 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23 (Q1FY23), which is almost double as compared to the corresponding period in the past fiscal.

    "Standalone revenue from operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 stood at Rs 9,806.89 crores," the regulatory filing stated.

    In the April-June period of FY22, the company had reported a revenue of Rs 5,031.75 crore.

    In Q1 of FY21, it had reported a revenue of Rs 3,833.23 crore, and in the pre-pandemic period of FY20, it had reported a revenue of Rs 5,780.53 crore for the quarter ending on June 30, 2019.

    The Q1 FY23 revenue, apart from rising year-on-year, has also grown sequentially as compared to Rs 8,787 crore reported in the quarter ending March 31, 2022.

    Avenue Supermarts also informed the stock exchanges that the total number of D-Mart stores stood at 294 at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal.

    D-Mart has, notably, emerged as one of the country's retail giants with presence in an array of states including Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Rajasthan and Delhi-NCR.

    The company, led by industrialist Radhakishan Damani and family, was founded back in 2002.
