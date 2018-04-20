Aurobindo Pharma Q4 PAT seen up 10.7% YoY to Rs. 570 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (Jan-March’ 18) earnings estimates for the Pharmaceuticals sector. The brokerage house expects Aurobindo Pharma to report net profit at Rs. 570 crore up 10.7% year-on-year (down 3.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 13.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 5.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,100 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 28.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 9.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 930 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.