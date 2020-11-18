Atlanta Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.99 crore, up 7.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.99 crore in September 2020 up 7.72% from Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2020 down 87.71% from Rs. 1.09 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.73 crore in September 2020 up 152.9% from Rs. 1.38 crore in September 2019.

Atlanta EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.13 in September 2019.

Atlanta shares closed at 6.40 on November 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 6.67% returns over the last 6 months and -7.91% over the last 12 months.