Atlanta Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.45 crore, up 20.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.45 crore in June 2023 up 20.44% from Rs. 4.52 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2023 up 166.06% from Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.90 crore in June 2023 up 326.19% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2022.

Atlanta EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.21 in June 2022.

Atlanta shares closed at 14.06 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.10% returns over the last 6 months and -19.70% over the last 12 months.