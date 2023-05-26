English
    ARSS Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 157.28 crore, up 27.76% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ARSS Infrastructure Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 157.28 crore in March 2023 up 27.76% from Rs. 123.10 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2023 up 103.07% from Rs. 77.51 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.25 crore in March 2023 up 104.3% from Rs. 75.54 crore in March 2022.

    ARSS Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 34.09 in March 2022.

    ARSS Infra shares closed at 18.15 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.53% returns over the last 6 months and -30.86% over the last 12 months.

    ARSS Infrastructure Projects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations157.28107.37123.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations157.28107.37123.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.0819.3550.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.96-3.53-2.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.623.695.11
    Depreciation0.230.220.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses139.0789.66149.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.67-2.01-80.48
    Other Income4.692.654.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.020.64-75.93
    Interest0.110.060.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.920.58-76.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.920.58-76.80
    Tax0.540.560.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.380.02-77.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.380.02-77.51
    Equity Share Capital22.7422.7422.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.050.01-34.09
    Diluted EPS1.050.01-34.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.050.01-34.09
    Diluted EPS1.050.01-34.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
