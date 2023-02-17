ARSS Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.37 crore, up 104.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.37 crore in December 2022 up 104.56% from Rs. 52.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 97.31% from Rs. 2.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2022 down 74.17% from Rs. 3.33 crore in December 2021.

ARSS Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.22 in December 2021.

ARSS Infra shares closed at 20.20 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.49% returns over the last 6 months and -39.16% over the last 12 months.