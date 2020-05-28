Apcotex Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 115.63 crore, down 23.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 115.63 crore in March 2020 down 23.8% from Rs. 151.74 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.07 crore in March 2020 down 79.93% from Rs. 15.28 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.15 crore in March 2020 down 46.21% from Rs. 17.01 crore in March 2019.

Apcotex Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.59 in March 2020 from Rs. 7.37 in March 2019.

Apcotex Ind shares closed at 104.70 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -35.65% returns over the last 6 months and -49.82% over the last 12 months.