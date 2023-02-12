English
    Ansal Housing Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.41 crore, down 25.33% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ansal Housing are:Net Sales at Rs 55.41 crore in December 2022 down 25.33% from Rs. 74.20 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.38 crore in December 2022 down 132.9% from Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.98 crore in December 2022 down 41.16% from Rs. 16.96 crore in December 2021.Ansal Housing shares closed at 5.25 on October 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.54% returns over the last 6 months and -18.60% over the last 12 months.
    Ansal Housing
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations55.41101.7074.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations55.41101.7074.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials32.9373.3342.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods--3.83--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.004.040.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.703.842.88
    Depreciation0.420.500.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.4912.8712.31
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.863.2916.35
    Other Income0.700.340.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.563.6416.68
    Interest15.4916.8018.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.93-13.16-2.08
    Exceptional Items---47.78--
    P/L Before Tax-5.93-60.94-2.08
    Tax0.45-21.480.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.38-39.46-2.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.38-39.46-2.74
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-6.38-39.46-2.74
    Equity Share Capital59.3959.3959.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.07-6.65-0.46
    Diluted EPS-1.07-6.65-0.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.07-6.65-0.46
    Diluted EPS-1.07-6.65-0.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited