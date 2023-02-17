Anik Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.45 crore, down 65.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.45 crore in December 2022 down 65.06% from Rs. 61.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2022 down 169.62% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2022 down 16.08% from Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2021.

Anik Industries shares closed at 36.30 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.27% returns over the last 6 months and 14.33% over the last 12 months.