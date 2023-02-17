English
    Anik Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.45 crore, down 65.06% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Anik Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.45 crore in December 2022 down 65.06% from Rs. 61.39 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2022 down 169.62% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2022 down 16.08% from Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2021.

    Anik Industries shares closed at 36.30 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.27% returns over the last 6 months and 14.33% over the last 12 months.

    Anik Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.4526.5461.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.4526.5461.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.866.2311.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.239.9452.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.643.79-7.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.820.770.84
    Depreciation0.160.190.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.674.672.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.070.961.23
    Other Income0.910.421.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.981.382.37
    Interest1.110.701.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.870.680.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.870.680.54
    Tax1.580.54-0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.710.150.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.710.150.57
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.44
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.710.151.01
    Equity Share Capital27.7527.7527.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.250.050.37
    Diluted EPS-0.250.050.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.250.050.37
    Diluted EPS-0.250.050.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:22 am