App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 21, 2019 10:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amtek Auto Q2 net loss widens to Rs 92.24 cr

Total revenue of the company declined to Rs 194.24 crore as compared to Rs 300.84 crore in the year-ago period, Amtek Auto said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Debt-ridden auto component maker Amtek Auto on November 21 reported widening of its net loss to Rs 92.24 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 67.25 crore for the July-September period of 2018-19.

Total revenue of the company declined to Rs 194.24 crore as compared to Rs 300.84 crore in the year-ago period, Amtek Auto said in a regulatory filing.

In July 2017, the company went into corporate insolvency resolution process after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Chandigarh admitted a plea of Corporation Bank.

Close

The tribunal appointed Dinkar T Venkatasubramanian as Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) to manage the company's operations.

related news

Trading of Amkek Auto's stock on the BSE has been suspended for "penal reasons", BSE said without giving details.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 21, 2019 10:39 pm

tags #Amtek Auto #Business #Results

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.