    Ameya Precision Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.25 crore, down 5.73% Y-o-Y

    December 09, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ameya Precision Engineers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.25 crore in September 2022 down 5.73% from Rs. 6.63 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2022 down 27.59% from Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.77 crore in September 2022 down 3.75% from Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2021.

    Ameya Precision EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.69 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.91 in September 2021.

    Ameya Precision shares closed at 50.00 on December 08, 2022 (NSE)

    Ameya Precision Engineers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.256.89
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations6.256.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.183.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.11-0.12
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost1.171.03
    Depreciation0.180.18
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses2.101.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.510.26
    Other Income0.080.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.590.33
    Interest0.020.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.570.29
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax0.570.29
    Tax0.150.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.420.21
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.420.21
    Equity Share Capital7.506.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves11.457.72
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.690.36
    Diluted EPS0.690.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.690.36
    Diluted EPS0.690.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

