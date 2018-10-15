App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ambuja Q3 PAT may dip 27.8% YoY to Rs. 283.3 cr: ICICI Direct

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (July-September’ 18) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects Ambuja to report net profit at Rs. 283.3 crore down 27.8% year-on-year (down 6.2% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Sales are expected to increase by 3.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,953.6 crore, according to ICICI Direct.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 22.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 7.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 503.8 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 15, 2018 12:05 pm

