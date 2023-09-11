Ambition Mica Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.37 crore, up 18.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.37 crore in June 2023 up 18.43% from Rs. 2.85 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2023 up 66.55% from Rs. 4.53 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2023 up 79.16% from Rs. 3.79 crore in June 2022.

Ambition Mica shares closed at 3.82 on September 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given -37.58% returns over the last 6 months and -18.20% over the last 12 months.