    Ambition Mica Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.37 crore, up 18.43% Y-o-Y

    September 11, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ambition Mica are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.37 crore in June 2023 up 18.43% from Rs. 2.85 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2023 up 66.55% from Rs. 4.53 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2023 up 79.16% from Rs. 3.79 crore in June 2022.

    Ambition Mica shares closed at 3.82 on September 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given -37.58% returns over the last 6 months and -18.20% over the last 12 months.

    Ambition Mica
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.374.442.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.374.442.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.542.423.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.930.450.41
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.16-0.051.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.180.130.11
    Depreciation0.160.160.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.350.280.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.951.05-3.96
    Other Income0.000.230.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.951.28-3.95
    Interest0.481.700.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.43-0.41-4.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.43-0.41-4.09
    Tax0.090.050.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.51-0.46-4.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.51-0.46-4.53
    Equity Share Capital14.9214.9214.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.02-0.31-3.03
    Diluted EPS-1.02-0.31-3.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.02-0.31-3.03
    Diluted EPS-1.02-0.31-3.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Ambition Mica #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Sep 11, 2023 09:00 am

