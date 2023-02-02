Ambition Mica Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.35 crore, down 71% Y-o-Y
February 02, 2023 / 11:28 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ambition Mica are:Net Sales at Rs 2.35 crore in December 2022 down 71% from Rs. 8.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2022 up 131.08% from Rs. 6.43 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.63 crore in December 2022 up 135.16% from Rs. 7.48 crore in December 2021.
Ambition Mica EPS has increased to Rs. 1.34 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.31 in December 2021.
|Ambition Mica shares closed at 5.17 on February 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.37% returns over the last 6 months and -39.95% over the last 12 months.
|Ambition Mica
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.35
|3.10
|8.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.35
|3.10
|8.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.24
|4.29
|1.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.11
|0.34
|11.32
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.05
|1.00
|2.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.11
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.17
|0.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.37
|0.37
|0.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.68
|-3.18
|-7.84
|Other Income
|3.16
|0.06
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.48
|-3.12
|-7.65
|Interest
|0.02
|0.02
|0.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.46
|-3.14
|-8.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.46
|-3.14
|-8.25
|Tax
|0.46
|-0.04
|-1.82
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.00
|-3.09
|-6.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.00
|-3.09
|-6.43
|Equity Share Capital
|14.92
|14.92
|14.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.34
|-2.07
|-4.31
|Diluted EPS
|1.34
|-2.07
|-4.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.34
|-2.07
|-4.31
|Diluted EPS
|1.34
|-2.07
|-4.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited