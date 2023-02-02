Ambition Mica Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.35 crore, down 71% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 2.35 3.10 8.10 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2.35 3.10 8.10 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1.24 4.29 1.83 Purchase of Traded Goods 1.11 0.34 11.32 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.05 1.00 2.11 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.10 0.11 0.05 Depreciation 0.15 0.17 0.17 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.37 0.37 0.46 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.68 -3.18 -7.84 Other Income 3.16 0.06 0.18 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.48 -3.12 -7.65 Interest 0.02 0.02 0.60 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.46 -3.14 -8.25 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 2.46 -3.14 -8.25 Tax 0.46 -0.04 -1.82 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.00 -3.09 -6.43 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.00 -3.09 -6.43 Equity Share Capital 14.92 14.92 14.92 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.34 -2.07 -4.31 Diluted EPS 1.34 -2.07 -4.31 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.34 -2.07 -4.31 Diluted EPS 1.34 -2.07 -4.31 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited