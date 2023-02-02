English
    Ambition Mica Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.35 crore, down 71% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ambition Mica are:Net Sales at Rs 2.35 crore in December 2022 down 71% from Rs. 8.10 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2022 up 131.08% from Rs. 6.43 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.63 crore in December 2022 up 135.16% from Rs. 7.48 crore in December 2021.
    Ambition Mica EPS has increased to Rs. 1.34 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.31 in December 2021.Ambition Mica shares closed at 5.17 on February 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.37% returns over the last 6 months and -39.95% over the last 12 months.
    Ambition Mica
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.353.108.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.353.108.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.244.291.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.110.3411.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.051.002.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.100.110.05
    Depreciation0.150.170.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.370.370.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.68-3.18-7.84
    Other Income3.160.060.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.48-3.12-7.65
    Interest0.020.020.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.46-3.14-8.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.46-3.14-8.25
    Tax0.46-0.04-1.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.00-3.09-6.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.00-3.09-6.43
    Equity Share Capital14.9214.9214.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.34-2.07-4.31
    Diluted EPS1.34-2.07-4.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.34-2.07-4.31
    Diluted EPS1.34-2.07-4.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited