Amara Raja Batteries Q4 PAT seen up 109.2% YoY to Rs. 206.1 cr: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 23) earnings estimates for the Automobiles sector. The brokerage house expects Amara Raja Batteries to report net profit at Rs. 206.1 crore up 109.2% year-on-year (down 7.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 20.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 0.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,622.8 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 72.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 4.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 378.5 crore.

