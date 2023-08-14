Amara Raja Batt Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,769.94 crore, up 5.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,769.94 crore in June 2023 up 5.72% from Rs. 2,620.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 192.48 crore in June 2023 up 46.43% from Rs. 131.45 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 375.04 crore in June 2023 up 34.96% from Rs. 277.88 crore in June 2022.

Amara Raja Batt EPS has increased to Rs. 11.27 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.70 in June 2022.

Amara Raja Batt shares closed at 617.75 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.68% returns over the last 6 months and 19.81% over the last 12 months.